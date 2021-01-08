Castweet Price Up 10.1% This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Castweet token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $509,935.99 and approximately $66,055.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00290144 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000103 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00152571 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

