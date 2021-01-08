Credit Suisse Group Downgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered B&G Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.