Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Banco BBVA Argentina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $604.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 291,735 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.