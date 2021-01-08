Quasarcoin (QAC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,580.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $17,580.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

