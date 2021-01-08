Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,100.00 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,897.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

