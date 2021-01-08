Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

BLX opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A comprises 4.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

