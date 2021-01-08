Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $30.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

KDNY opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

