Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.69). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.99 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,015,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

