Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Suzuki Motor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $16.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.02.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $1.23. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $194.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average of $171.46. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

