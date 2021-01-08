FY2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE CLR opened at $19.38 on Friday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Continental Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 173,031 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $15,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

