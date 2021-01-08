CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.87

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 334984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. BidaskClub raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

