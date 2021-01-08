NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.18

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 6620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

