Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.80

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 267,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 69.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 167,405 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.