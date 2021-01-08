Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.88

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.88 and last traded at $147.88, with a volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.44.

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $291.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

