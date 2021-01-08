AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.24

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 6517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,307,277.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,637 shares of company stock worth $9,447,755 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

