Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.98

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

