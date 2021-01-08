Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.50

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.50 and last traded at C$61.35, with a volume of 66021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -38.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.60.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,395.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

