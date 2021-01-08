Lake Street Capital Boosts DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $28.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.95.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DMAC stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.40. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.