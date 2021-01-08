DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $24.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. DZS has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $350.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. Equities analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DZS by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DZS by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

