The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The Joint has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a PE ratio of 107.45 and a beta of 1.26.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

