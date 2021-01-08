Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

CLNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 234.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.17.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

