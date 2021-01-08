Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

