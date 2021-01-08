CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut CNFinance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CNF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.73. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

