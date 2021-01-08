Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,974,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $128,250.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 68,406 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $74,562.54.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $55,875.48.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $26,309.29.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Steve Hoffman sold 37,842 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $37,085.16.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

