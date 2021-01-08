Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) CEO Danil Pollack Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) CEO Danil Pollack acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
BSPK stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
Bespoke Extracts Company Profile
