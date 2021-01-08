Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 983 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30.

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $150.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.