Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $289,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares in the company, valued at $40,456,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96.

On Monday, November 9th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 237 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $23,797.17.

Cardlytics stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cardlytics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.