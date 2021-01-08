Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $236,960.32 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $236,960.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,780 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $569,401.80.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,834 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $729,292.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65.

EFT stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

