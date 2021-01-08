Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 474,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,544 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

