Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.97

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 4666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

