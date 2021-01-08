Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

LKFN stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 506.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

