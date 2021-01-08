Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.34.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

