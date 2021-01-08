Stephens Begins Coverage on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.