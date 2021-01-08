Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Biogen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $250.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.