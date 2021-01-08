Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 105.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

