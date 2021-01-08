Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate Sells 4,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.