ValuEngine Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.