ValuEngine Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

