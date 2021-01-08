Head-To-Head Comparison: Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) & Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Secoo and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $986.70 million 0.12 $22.27 million N/A N/A Boqii $109.02 million 4.86 -$25.34 million N/A N/A

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo 1.04% 3.67% 1.33% Boqii N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boqii has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Secoo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Secoo beats Boqii on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited has a strategic alliance with Parkson Group. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

