Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) versus Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) Head-To-Head Survey

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ciena alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ciena and Interspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 0 5 15 0 2.75 Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ciena currently has a consensus price target of $56.68, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Ciena’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than Interspeed.

Volatility and Risk

Ciena has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interspeed has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ciena and Interspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 10.23% 17.41% 10.25% Interspeed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ciena and Interspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $3.53 billion 2.29 $361.29 million $2.65 19.77 Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Interspeed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ciena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Interspeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ciena beats Interspeed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation has collaboration with Infoblox Inc. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

About Interspeed

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.