Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Up 40.9% Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $58,100.59 and $12.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

