Raven Protocol Trading Up 49.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $8,865.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00422127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00216017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00050352 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

