Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $3.62

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00008796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $827,781.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00416078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,135 coins and its circulating supply is 562,819 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

