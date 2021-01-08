VisionX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,268.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One VisionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. VisionX has a market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00422127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00216017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00050352 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

