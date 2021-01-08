Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

