Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

ARDX opened at $6.75 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $384,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

