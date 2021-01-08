KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $163.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

