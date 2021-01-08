Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICICI Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

IBN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ICICI Bank by 125.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,329,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 59.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,892,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159,030 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at about $58,082,000. Ashmore Group plc grew its position in ICICI Bank by 237.0% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 3,302,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,662 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at about $11,384,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

