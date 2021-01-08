Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.20.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

