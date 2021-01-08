SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.26 million.SMART Global also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.85 EPS.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

