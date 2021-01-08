WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $269.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $272.58.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total transaction of $378,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.